INES Corporation Reports Decline in Financial Performance and Revises Forecasts

Ines Corporation ( (JP:9742) ) has provided an announcement.
INES Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 11.5% compared to the previous year. The company has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts, indicating a challenging market environment and potential impacts on shareholder returns.
More about Ines Corporation
INES Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the technology sector. It focuses on providing IT services and solutions, catering primarily to the Japanese market.
Average Trading Volume: 54,483
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen33.56B
