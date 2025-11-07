INES Corporation Reports Decline in Financial Performance and Revises Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ines Corporation ( (JP:9742) ) has provided an announcement.

INES Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 11.5% compared to the previous year. The company has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts, indicating a challenging market environment and potential impacts on shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9742) stock is a Hold with a Yen1721.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ines Corporation stock, see the JP:9742 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ines Corporation

INES Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the technology sector. It focuses on providing IT services and solutions, catering primarily to the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 54,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen33.56B

