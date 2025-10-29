Industrial Minerals Ltd Announces Maiden Resource Estimate at Pippingarra

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Industrial Minerals Limited ( (AU:IND) ) is now available.

Industrial Minerals Ltd has announced a Maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.2Mt at 98% SiO₂ for its Pippingarra Quarry Project, highlighting its potential as a key supplier in the global high purity quartz market. The successful testwork programs and the extension of the Option Agreement until October 2026 underscore the project’s strategic advantages and the company’s commitment to meeting long-term supply security needs, enhancing project economics through potential co-products, and leveraging its logistical advantage near Port Hedland.

More about Industrial Minerals Limited

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND) is focused on developing high-value industrial mineral resources, targeting the global market for high purity quartz products used in advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, solar, and electronics industries. Their flagship project is the Pippingarra Quarry Project in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 52,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

