Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Updates Board Roles

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has announced its updated board of directors, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. Key leadership roles include Mr. Liao Lin as Chairman and Mr. Liu Jun as Vice Chairman and President. The board has established eight committees to oversee various strategic and operational aspects, highlighting the bank’s commitment to robust governance.

