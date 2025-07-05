IndusInd Bank’s Credit Rating Affirmed with Negative Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IndusInd Bank Ltd. ( (IN:INDUSINDBK) ) has shared an announcement.

IndusInd Bank Limited has received an affirmation of its credit rating at ‘IND AA+’ from India Ratings Limited, though the outlook has been revised from Stable to Negative. This change is attributed to accounting discrepancies totaling INR 49.2 billion in FY25, indicating weak internal controls, and concerns about the stability of the bank’s franchise. Additionally, the bank is expected to report moderate profitability with a return on assets around 1% in the near-to-medium term.

IndusInd Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, operating in the banking sector. The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and investment banking, with a focus on providing innovative banking solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 394,165

Current Market Cap: 671.9B INR

