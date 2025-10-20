IndusInd Bank Reports Q2 FY26 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from IndusInd Bank Ltd. ( (IN:INDUSINDBK) ) is now available.

IndusInd Bank Limited has published its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The bank reported a net profit of 167 crores for the first half of the fiscal year, with notable financial metrics such as a Net Interest Income of 4,409 crores and a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.10%. Despite a decrease in net profit compared to the previous year, the bank maintains a strong position with a low Non-Performing Asset ratio and a healthy liquidity coverage ratio, reflecting its robust financial health and stability.

IndusInd Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, operating within the banking industry. It offers a range of services including personal banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations, focusing on both retail and institutional clients.

