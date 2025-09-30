Indonesia Energy Reports Increased Losses Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Indonesia Energy ( (INDO) ) has issued an update.

On September 30, 2025, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a net loss of $2.82 million, compared to a $2.10 million loss in the same period in 2024. The financial results reflect challenges in the oil and gas market, including economic conditions and geopolitical factors affecting demand and pricing. The company continues to focus on its strategic goals of expanding its oil and gas assets both within Indonesia and internationally.

More about Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a company operating in the oil and gas industry, focusing on exploration and production activities. The company is engaged in seismic interpretation and drilling activities, primarily at the Kruh Block and Citarum Block in Indonesia, with plans to explore opportunities in Brazil.

Average Trading Volume: 554,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $42.81M

For an in-depth examination of INDO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue