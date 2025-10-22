Indo Rama Synthetics Sees Surge in Trading Volume

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited ( (IN:INDORAMA) ) has provided an announcement.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited has experienced a significant increase in trading volume, prompting the Exchange to seek further information to ensure investor interests are protected. The company has responded to the Exchange’s inquiry, highlighting its commitment to transparency and maintaining market confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 30,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 17.93B INR

