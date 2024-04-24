Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Indivior plc (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced the repurchase of 22,704 of its ordinary shares on April 23, 2024, with the intention to cancel them, reflecting active management of its capital structure. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 135,486,811. The transaction was executed through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, involving ‘On Exchange’ transactions according to the London Stock Exchange rules.

