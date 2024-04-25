Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback

Indivior plc (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Pharmaceutical company Indivior PLC has recently bought back 19,462 of its own shares for cancellation, with prices ranging between £15.01 and £15.34 per share, resulting in a new total of 135,467,349 ordinary shares with voting rights. The transaction was conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and falls within normal market practices as per London Stock Exchange rules. This move could potentially influence shareholder value and the stock’s market performance.

