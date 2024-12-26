Indivior Executes Share Repurchase Under $100 Million Program

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An update from Indivior ( (GB:INDV) ) is now available.

Indivior PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 209,246 of its ordinary shares through its $100 million Share Repurchase Program, executed by Morgan Stanley. This move, which aligns with regulatory requirements, reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder equity calculations.

More about Indivior

Indivior PLC operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and marketing medications for the treatment of addiction and other mental health disorders.

YTD Price Performance: -18.31%

Average Trading Volume: 453,860

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.21B

