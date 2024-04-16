Indiva Announces Upcoming Financial Results

Indiva (TSE:NDVA) has released an update.

Indiva Limited, Canada’s leading producer of cannabis edibles, is set to announce its full-year and fourth-quarter results prior to the market opening on April 25, 2024. The company will also host a conference call on the same day to discuss the financial outcomes. Indiva, recognized for its award-winning and diverse product range, continues to operate from its high-tech facility in London, Ontario.

