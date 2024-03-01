Independence Realty Strengthens Board with Strategic Director Appointment

Independence Realty (IRT) has provided an update.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. expanded its Board of Directors from 9 to 10 members, bringing on Craig Macnab as an independent director with a term expiring at the 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting. Macnab, with a strong background in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and executive leadership, has held significant roles in companies like VICI Properties and American Tower Corporation. His appointment is part of a Cooperation Agreement promising no proxy contests for the upcoming annual meetings and is aligned with the Board’s resolution to prevent unsolicited takeover attempts without stockholder approval, reinforcing the company’s commitment to shareholder rights and governance transparency.

