Incyte’s realMIND Study: A Closer Look at Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide for DLBCL

Incyte Corporation is currently conducting a study titled realMIND: A Multicenter, Observational Study to Characterize the Safety and Effectiveness of Tafasitamab in Combination With Lenalidomide in US Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma With a Focus on Racial and Ethnic Minority Patients. The study aims to gather data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug combination in treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), with a particular focus on racial and ethnic minority patients.

The intervention being tested is a combination of two drugs: Tafasitamab and Lenalidomide. This combination is intended to treat patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The study follows an observational cohort model with a prospective time perspective. This means that it observes and collects data from different groups of patients over time without manipulating the study environment. The primary purpose is to assess the real-world effectiveness and safety of the treatment.

The study began on July 19, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on December 5, 2024. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results.

The update on this study could influence Incyte’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. It also highlights Incyte’s commitment to addressing health disparities, which could improve its reputation in the industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

