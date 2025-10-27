Incyte’s Phase 2 Study on INCB123667: A Potential Breakthrough in Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Incyte ((INCY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Incyte Corporation is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Single-Arm Study of INCB123667 in Participants With Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer With Cyclin E1 Overexpression. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug INCB123667 in treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer exhibiting Cyclin E1 overexpression, a condition that limits treatment options and affects prognosis.

The intervention being tested is INCB123667, an experimental drug administered orally twice daily. It targets patients based on their tumor’s Cyclin E1 expression levels, aiming to provide a new treatment avenue for this challenging cancer type.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment. Participants are divided into three cohorts, each receiving the drug at doses defined by their tumor characteristics.

The study began on June 9, 2025, with the latest update on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timeliness of data collection, which is essential for evaluating the drug’s potential market entry.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Incyte’s stock performance by potentially expanding its oncology portfolio. Success in this trial might enhance investor confidence and position Incyte competitively in the oncology market, particularly against other companies targeting similar cancer types.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

