Incredible Industries Announces Trading Window Closure Ahead of Financial Results

The latest update is out from Incredible Industries Limited ( (IN:INCREDIBLE) ).

Incredible Industries Limited has announced the closure of its trading window as per SEBI regulations, in anticipation of a board meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025. This meeting will discuss and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The trading window closure impacts designated persons and their immediate relatives, restricting their ability to trade in the company’s securities until 48 hours after the financial results are declared.

