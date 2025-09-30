Inchcape Announces Share Capital Details for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Inchcape plc has announced that its issued share capital as of 30 September 2025 consists of 366,507,542 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements regarding interests in the company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, the company’s solid financial health and undervaluation relative to earnings provide a compelling investment case. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the overall assessment.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, providing services and products related to vehicle sales, parts, and servicing. The company focuses on delivering automotive solutions across various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 730,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.54B

