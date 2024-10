IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

IncentiaPay Limited has announced the application for quotation of 21,310,000 new ordinary fully paid securities to be listed on the ASX under the code INP. The official issuance date for these securities is October 2, 2024. This move signifies a potential growth phase for the company as it expands its financial reach in the market.

