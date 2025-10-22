Incannex Healthcare Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Incannex Healthcare Limited Sponsored ADR ( (IXHL) ) has provided an announcement.

On April 23, 2025, Incannex Healthcare Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that its common stock no longer met the minimum bid price requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Global Market. The company was initially given until October 20, 2025, to regain compliance, and later transferred its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market. On October 21, 2025, Nasdaq granted a second grace period until April 20, 2026, to meet the bid price requirement, with the company planning to address the deficiency potentially through a reverse stock split. The listing of the common stock remains unaffected for now, and the company is actively working to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Spark’s Take on IXHL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IXHL is a Underperform.

The overall stock score for IXHL stands at 39, driven by the company’s initial revenue growth but overshadowed by significant profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, with potential for further downside. Valuation factors also weigh negatively due to ongoing losses and lack of dividends. The company’s strong equity position is a minor positive, but overall financial health remains a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on IXHL stock, click here.

More about Incannex Healthcare Limited Sponsored ADR

Average Trading Volume: 96,544,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $132.1M

See more data about IXHL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue