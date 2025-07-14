Inca Minerals Issues 20 Million Unquoted Equity Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Inca Minerals Limited ( (AU:ICG) ) has issued an announcement.

Inca Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted equity securities in the form of options, with exercise prices set at $0.00675 and $0.009, both expiring on July 14, 2027. This move indicates the company’s strategic efforts to raise capital and potentially expand its operations, which could influence its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Inca Minerals Limited

Inca Minerals Limited is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources. It primarily focuses on identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 2,908,214

Current Market Cap: A$16.35M

See more insights into ICG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue