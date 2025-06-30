IN8bio Regains Nasdaq Compliance with Bid Price Rule

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 24, 2025, IN8bio, Inc. received a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which mandates a minimum bid price of at least $1.00 per share. This compliance resolution closes the matter, potentially stabilizing IN8bio’s market position and reassuring stakeholders of its adherence to Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

Spark’s Take on INAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INAB is a Underperform.

IN8bio’s stock score reflects significant financial challenges, typical of early-stage biotechnology companies. The financial performance is hindered by substantial operational losses and reliance on external funding, while technical analysis shows bearish market trends. Valuation remains speculative with a negative P/E ratio, emphasizing the high-risk nature of investing in developmental biotech firms.

More about IN8bio

Average Trading Volume: 172,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.34M

