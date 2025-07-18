In Construction Holdings Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

In Construction Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1500) ) has issued an update.

In Construction Holdings Ltd has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 12, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, reappointment of KPMG as auditors, re-election of directors, and granting of a mandate to issue additional shares and repurchase shares. These resolutions aim to strengthen the company’s governance and operational flexibility, potentially impacting shareholder value and market positioning.

More about In Construction Holdings Ltd

In Construction Holdings Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the construction industry, focusing on providing construction services and related activities. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 316,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$50.63M

See more data about 1500 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue