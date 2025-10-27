Imunon, Inc. Advances Phase II Study on IMNN-001 for Ovarian Cancer

Imunon, Inc. ((IMNN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Imunon, Inc. is conducting a Phase II study titled Phase II Study Evaluating the Effect of IMNN-001 on Second Look Laparoscopy (SLL) in Combination With Bevacizumab (BEV) and Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy (NACT) in Newly Diagnosed With Advanced Ovarian, Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancer. The study aims to assess the safety, dosing, efficacy, and biological activity of adding IMNN-001 to chemotherapy and BEV in patients with advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. This research is significant as it explores potential improvements in treatment outcomes for these challenging cancer types.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the experimental drug IMNN-001, an IL-12 plasmid formulated with PEG-PEI-Cholesterol lipopolymer, in combination with standard chemotherapy drugs Paclitaxel and Carboplatin, and Bevacizumab (BEV). The goal is to enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants are divided into two groups: one receiving chemotherapy plus BEV and IMNN-001, and the other receiving only chemotherapy plus BEV.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 13, 2023, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study by Imunon, Inc. could influence its stock performance positively if results show significant improvements in treatment efficacy. Investors may view this as a promising development in the oncology sector, potentially impacting competitor strategies and investor sentiment within the industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

