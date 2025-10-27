Imunon, Inc. Advances Phase 3 Trial for Innovative Cancer Treatment

Imunon, Inc. ((IMNN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Imunon, Inc. is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A Randomized Phase 3 Trial Evaluating the Safety & Efficacy of IP IMNN-001 Administered in Combination w/ Standard Neoadjuvant & Adjuvant Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Patients w/ Advanced EOC, Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancer. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of the intraperitoneal drug IMNN-001, combined with standard chemotherapy, in treating advanced ovarian and related cancers. This trial is significant as it explores a potentially more effective treatment regimen for these challenging conditions.

The intervention being tested is IMNN-001, an IL-12 plasmid formulated with PEG-PEI-Cholesterol Lipopolymer, administered intraperitoneally. It is tested alongside standard chemotherapy drugs such as Paclitaxel, Carboplatin, Olaparib, and Niraparib, with the goal of enhancing treatment efficacy.

The study is designed as a randomized, open-label, multicenter trial with a parallel intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. Participants are randomly assigned to either the experimental arm, receiving IMNN-001 plus standard care, or the control arm, receiving only standard care.

The trial began on April 1, 2025, with the latest update on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

This clinical update could influence Imunon, Inc.’s stock performance positively if the trial results are favorable, potentially boosting investor confidence. The study’s progress is also relevant in the context of the competitive landscape of cancer treatment, where advancements can significantly impact market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue