Imunon, Inc. Advances Phase 3 Trial for Innovative Cancer Treatment

Imunon, Inc. ((IMNN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Imunon, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A Randomized Phase 3 Trial Evaluating the Safety & Efficacy of IP IMNN-001 Administered in Combination w/ Standard Neoadjuvant & Adjuvant Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Patients w/ Advanced EOC, Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancer. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug IMNN-001 when combined with standard chemotherapy in patients newly diagnosed with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. This trial is significant as it explores a potentially more effective treatment regimen for these aggressive cancers.

The intervention being tested is IMNN-001, an IL-12 plasmid formulated with PEG-PEI-Cholesterol lipopolymer, administered intraperitoneally. It is designed to enhance the efficacy of standard chemotherapy by boosting the immune response against cancer cells.

The study is designed as a randomized, open-label, multicenter trial with a parallel intervention model. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either the experimental treatment of IMNN-001 plus standard chemotherapy or the standard chemotherapy alone. The primary purpose of the study is treatment, and there is no masking involved.

The trial began on July 11, 2025, with an estimated start date, and the latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the trial’s current recruiting status and timeline for potential data availability.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Imunon, Inc. If successful, the trial could enhance the company’s stock performance and attract investor interest due to the potential for a new, effective cancer treatment. The study’s outcome might also impact competitors in the oncology pharmaceutical sector.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

