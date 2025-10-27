Imricor Medical Systems Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:IMR) ) just unveiled an update.

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. has announced the application for quotation of 144,526 securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 24, 2025. This move could potentially enhance the company’s capital structure and market presence, offering opportunities for growth and increased investor engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IMR) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:IMR Stock Forecast page.

More about Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing MRI-compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy of cardiac ablations by leveraging MRI technology.

Average Trading Volume: 262,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

