Imricor Expands CDI Issuance to Strengthen Market Position

The latest update is out from Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:IMR) ).

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. announced the issuance of 144,526 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) following the exercise of existing options, with these securities to rank equally with existing shares. This move is part of Imricor’s strategy to leverage section 708A of the Corporations Act for the sale of CDIs without disclosure to investors, reflecting the company’s compliance with relevant regulations and its ongoing efforts to enhance its market position and operational capabilities.

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. is a leader in the development of MRI-compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures, aiming to improve the safety and effectiveness of interventional medical procedures by utilizing real-time MRI guidance instead of traditional x-ray fluoroscopy. Their flagship product, the Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, is designed to enhance treatment success rates and safety, and has received approval in the EU, Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand for treating type 1 atrial flutter. The company is working on expanding its product approvals in the U.S. and other Middle Eastern countries.

Average Trading Volume: 262,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

