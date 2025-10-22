Imricor Advances MRI-Guided Cardiac Ablation with Key Regulatory and Commercial Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:IMR) ) just unveiled an update.

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. has achieved significant milestones in its operations, including the submission of 510(k) approvals for its NorthStar and Vision-MR Diagnostic Catheter with the FDA, and the commercial launch of NorthStar in Europe following CE Mark approval. The company is expanding its clinical trial footprint and driving adoption of its MRI-guided electrophysiology products, with a growing European pipeline and discussions with US hospitals revealing a larger-than-expected installed base of cardiology-controlled MRI scanners. Financially, Imricor reported operating cash outflows of US$4.8 million for Q3 2025, with a cash balance of US$38.3 million and US$7.5 million in short-term investments, as it continues to focus on expanding its market presence and transforming cardiac ablation procedures worldwide.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IMR) stock is a Buy with a A$2.06 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:IMR Stock Forecast page.

More about Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. is a pioneering company in the field of real-time interventional cardiac magnetic resonance (iCMR) cardiac ablations, offering MRI-compatible consumable devices such as single-use ablation catheters. These devices enable cardiac ablations guided by MRI, providing faster, safer, and more effective treatments for cardiac arrhythmias compared to conventional x-ray fluoroscopy methods. Imricor is the only company globally providing these MRI-compatible devices, targeting a cardiac ablation market estimated at US$10 billion worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 269,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about IMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue