Impinj Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Impinj Inc., a leader in RAIN RFID technology and a pioneer in the Internet of Things sector, connects everyday items to the internet, providing data for business and consumer applications. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Impinj announced strong financial results, surpassing revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting the success of its solutions and Gen2X focus. The company reported a revenue of $96.1 million, with a GAAP gross margin of 50.3% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 53.0%. Despite a GAAP net loss of $12.8 million, Impinj achieved a non-GAAP net income of $17.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2025, Impinj projects revenue between $90.0 million and $93.0 million, with a GAAP net loss ranging from $2.6 million to $1.1 million. The company remains optimistic about its market position and future opportunities, driven by its innovative technology and strategic focus.

