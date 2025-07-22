Imperium Crown Limited Announces Key Executive Changes Amid Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imperium Crown Limited ( (SG:5HT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Imperium Crown Limited, currently in creditors’ voluntary liquidation, has announced the termination of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tan Keng Keat, as part of the liquidation process, although he will remain a non-executive director to assist with proceedings. Additionally, Mr. Sun Bowen’s resignation from the board, initially announced in April 2023, will be effective from July 22, 2025, following his suspension after a fact-finding exercise related to the company’s subsidiaries in China.

More about Imperium Crown Limited

Imperium Crown Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, currently undergoing creditors’ voluntary liquidation. The company was involved in the sale of its group assets in China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,000,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$5.52M

