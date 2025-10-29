Imperial Brands Completes £1.25 Billion Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Imperial Brands ( (GB:IMB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Imperial Brands PLC announced the completion of its GBP 1.25 billion share repurchase programme, with the final purchase of 164,887 ordinary shares on 29 October 2025. This transaction marks the conclusion of the second tranche of the programme, which involved the repurchase of 21,059,150 shares. The overall buyback initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IMB) stock is a Buy with a £3100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Brands stock, see the GB:IMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IMB is a Outperform.

Imperial Brands’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its score. The positive impact of the share repurchase program further enhances shareholder value. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IMB stock, click here.

More about Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC operates in the tobacco industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco-related products. The company is known for its market presence in various countries and its efforts to adapt to changing regulatory environments and consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 1,822,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £24.26B

Learn more about IMB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue