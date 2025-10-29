ImpediMed Reports Record Revenue and Expands Market Presence in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Impedimed Limited ( (AU:IPD) ) has shared an update.

ImpediMed Limited reported a record revenue of A$3.6 million for the first quarter of FY26, despite challenges such as a stronger Australian dollar and delays in hospital approvals. The company is expanding its market presence with over 600 SOZO units installed in leading US hospitals and new system agreements providing access to over 700 hospitals. The launch of SOZO Pro, the only FDA-cleared BIS device for patients with cardiac implantable devices, is expected to drive scalable growth. Despite a decrease in Total Contracted Value compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a 9% revenue increase and maintained a low churn rate, indicating strong market demand and customer retention.

More about Impedimed Limited

ImpediMed Limited operates in the digital health industry, focusing on providing solutions for Breast Cancer Related Lymphoedema (BCRL), heart failure, and body composition. The company leverages FDA clearances and a robust digital health platform to address growing patient needs, particularly in cancer survivorship and weight management.

Average Trading Volume: 1,763,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$101.8M

