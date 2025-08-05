Impax Asset Management Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Impax Asset Management Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 30,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 189.22 GBp each on August 4, 2025. This transaction is part of a larger buyback initiative announced earlier in May 2025, and the company plans to cancel the acquired shares, which will adjust the total voting rights to 131,901,554. This move is likely to impact the company’s share structure and could influence shareholder decisions under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IPX) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impax Asset Management stock, see the GB:IPX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IPX is a Outperform.

Impax Asset Management scores highly due to its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. The combination of strong cash flow metrics, a healthy balance sheet, and a compelling dividend yield positions the company well for investors seeking value and income. Technical analysis indicates potential for positive trends, though momentum is currently neutral.

More about Impax Asset Management

Impax Asset Management Group plc operates in the asset management industry, focusing on investment strategies that address environmental and sustainability challenges. The company offers a range of investment products and services, targeting markets that are increasingly prioritizing sustainable and responsible investment practices.

Average Trading Volume: 437,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £247.2M

