Impact Minerals Limited Releases 2025 Financial Statements

The latest announcement is out from Impact Minerals Limited ( (AU:IPT) ).

Impact Minerals Limited has released its financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2025. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance, including profit or loss, financial position, changes in equity, and cash flows. This release is crucial for stakeholders as it offers insights into the company’s financial health and operational efficiency over the past year.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 2,022,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.68M

