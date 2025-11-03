Immutep Secures A$4.6 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Immutep Ltd ( (AU:IMM) ) has issued an update.

Immutep Limited has received a €2,588,954 (~ A$4,567,769) R&D tax incentive payment from the French Government under the Crédit d’Impôt Recherche scheme. This funding will support the global clinical development of eftilagimod alfa and IMP761, enhancing Immutep’s operations and potentially strengthening its position in the biotechnology industry.

Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is a leader in the advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), with a diversified product portfolio that leverages LAG-3’s ability to modulate the immune response. Immutep is committed to providing innovative treatment options and maximizing shareholder value.

