Immutep Gains FDA Support for Eftilagimod Alfa in Cancer Treatment

On August 5, 2025, Immutep Limited announced that it received positive feedback from the FDA regarding the clinical development of its MHC Class II agonist, eftilagimod alfa, for treating recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with low PD-L1 expression. The FDA’s support highlights the potential of eftilagimod alfa in combination with KEYTRUDA to address unmet medical needs in this patient segment, paving the way for future clinical trials and potential accelerated approval. This feedback positions Immutep to explore collaborative development paths, potentially enhancing its market position and offering new treatment options for underserved patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMMP) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Immutep stock, see the IMMP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMMP is a Neutral.

Immutep’s overall stock score reflects the challenges and potential of a biotech firm in its developmental stage. Strong financial stability from a robust balance sheet is offset by negative profitability and cash flow. Technical analysis provides some optimism with balanced momentum signals, but valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses. This score highlights the high-risk, high-reward nature of investing in early-stage biotech stocks.

More about Immutep

Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is a leader in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), with a diverse product portfolio aimed at stimulating or suppressing the immune response to provide innovative treatment options.

Average Trading Volume: 107,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $253.2M

