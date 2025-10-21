Immutep Announces Breakthrough Results in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Immutep ( (IMMP) ) has provided an update.

Immutep Limited announced positive results from its EFTISARC-NEO Phase II trial, which evaluated the use of eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with radiotherapy and KEYTRUDA® for treating resectable soft tissue sarcoma (STS). The trial, presented at the 2025 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, demonstrated a significant improvement in tumor hyalinization/fibrosis, achieving a median of 51.5% compared to 15% from standard radiotherapy alone. This outcome suggests potential for better patient outcomes, addressing the high unmet medical need in STS treatment.

More about Immutep

Immutep Limited is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is a leader in the research and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), aiming to leverage this expertise to create innovative treatment options and maximize shareholder value.

