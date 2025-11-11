Immuron Limited Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Immuron Limited ( (AU:IMC) ) has issued an update.

Immuron Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. This outcome supports the company’s strategic direction and may positively influence its operational and market positioning, reinforcing stakeholder confidence in its governance and future initiatives.

More about Immuron Limited

Immuron Limited is an Australian biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary technology utilizes polyclonal immunoglobulins derived from engineered hyper-immune bovine colostrum, which are effective in the gastrointestinal tract and can be used to develop treatments for a wide range of infectious diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 469,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.45M

