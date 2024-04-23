Immuron CEO to Discuss Travelan® and Future Plans

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited, an Australian biopharmaceutical company, announces that CEO Steven Lydeamore will present at The Watchlist on April 23, 2024, discussing the company’s product Travelan® and its sales growth, clinical advancements, and future plans. Following the presentation, a Q&A session will enable direct engagement with Lydeamore. The event will be accessible live via Zoom and a recorded version will be available afterwards.

