ImmuPharma Showcases Potential at BIO-Equity 2024

ImmuPharma PLC, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in peptide-based therapeutics, will be attending the BIO-Equity event in San Sebastian, Spain, from May 12-14, 2024. Their participation aims to further discussions with bioPharma companies and investors concerning potential global partnerships, particularly for their P140 technology platform aimed at treating autoimmune diseases like SLE and CIDP. The company’s presence at the event underscores their commitment to advancing their drug development programs and exploring new partnerships.

