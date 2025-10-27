Immunovia’s PancreaSure Test Data to be Highlighted at ACG 2025 Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Immunovia AB ( (SE:IMMNOV) ) is now available.

Immunovia announced that its PancreaSure test’s clinical validation data will be presented at the American College of Gastroenterology 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting. The test, which demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity in early-stage pancreatic cancer detection, underscores Immunovia’s commitment to improving patient outcomes through early diagnosis, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Immunovia AB

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company focused on increasing survival rates for pancreatic cancer patients through early detection. The company develops and commercializes tests to detect proteins and blood-based antibodies indicative of pancreatic cancer, collaborating with healthcare providers and experts to make these tests available to high-risk individuals. The USA is a significant market for their detection services.

YTD Price Performance: -23.35%

Average Trading Volume: 14,295,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK208M

For a thorough assessment of IMMNOV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue