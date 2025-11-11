Immunome, Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Immunome, Inc. ( (IMNM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Immunome, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Immunome, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted oncology therapies aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Immunome highlighted a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, reaching $272.6 million, compared to $143.4 million at the end of 2024. The company reported a net loss of $57.5 million for the quarter, reflecting increased research and development expenses as it advances its therapeutic candidates. Despite the absence of collaboration revenue this quarter, Immunome successfully raised $161.7 million through a public offering and $44.9 million via an ‘at the market’ sales agreement, bolstering its financial position. Looking forward, Immunome’s management remains focused on advancing its pipeline and anticipates that its current financial resources will support operations for at least the next 12 months, with plans to seek additional capital for long-term objectives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue