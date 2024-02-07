Immix Biopharma Signs Definitive $15M Titan Partnership Deal

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. has partnered with Titan Partners Group for an underwritten offering of over 5.5 million shares at $2.71 each, aiming to raise $15 million before fees and expenses. The deal includes an option for additional shares and is set to close by February 8, 2024, with conditions and customary closing provisions. Additionally, the company’s executives have agreed to a lock-up period restricting stock sales until May 2024.

