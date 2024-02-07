Immix Biopharma Announces New Offering, Sparks Investor Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) has released an update.

On February 5, 2024, the Company made headlines by announcing the launch and pricing of its latest Offering, stirring interest among investors and market watchers alike. This move signals a potential opportunity for those looking to diversify their portfolios in the financial markets.

For further insights into IMMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.