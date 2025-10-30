IMEXHS Limited Reports Strong Q3 FY25 Performance with Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ImExHS Limited ( (AU:IME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

IMEXHS Limited reported a strong Q3 FY25 with revenue growth of 9% year-on-year, reaching $7.2 million, and a year-to-date revenue of $20.8 million. The company achieved an underlying EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter, marking a significant improvement from break-even in the previous corresponding period. The company has successfully expanded its partner program and secured new contracts, contributing to a total software NARR of $417,000 for the quarter. IMEXHS aims to continue strengthening its software business and improving margins through disciplined execution and strategic partnerships.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IME) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ImExHS Limited stock, see the AU:IME Stock Forecast page.

More about ImExHS Limited

IMEXHS Limited is an innovative provider of cloud-based medical imaging software and radiology services, operating across 18 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 40,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.02M

See more data about IME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue