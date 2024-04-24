ImExHS Limited Director’s Stake Increases

ImExHS Limited (AU:IME) has released an update.

ImExHS Limited has reported a change in the interests of Director Damian Banks, noting an acquisition of 16,633 ordinary shares and 27,945 options directly, and 90,909 ordinary shares indirectly through his super fund. The transactions, which include issuances for non-executive director fees and under the Long-Term Incentive Plan, resulted in Banks holding a total of 1,447,623 ordinary shares and 48,989 options after the changes.

