ImExHS Limited Announces New Share Issuance

ImExHS Limited has issued 454,545 new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.55 each, raising A$0.25 million, in compliance with the Corporations Act requirements. This strategic move, authorized by the board, aims to bolster the innovative medical imaging company’s growth without the need for investor disclosure under Part 6D.2. ImExHS, known for its cloud-based SaaS imaging solutions, operates across 18 countries, enhancing patient outcomes and healthcare productivity.

