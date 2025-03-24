IMEXHS Launches Aquila+ to Revolutionize Radiology Workflow

ImExHS Limited ( (AU:IME) ) has shared an announcement.

IMEXHS Limited has completed the major software development of its new product, Aquila+, which is now operational in eight sites and being implemented for new contracts. Aquila+ aims to improve radiology workflow efficiency, radiologist productivity, and operational benefits through advanced AI-driven features, high security standards, and cost-effective multi-tenant architecture. The company has received ISO 27001 Certification for Aquila+ and has secured its installation in one of Compensar’s hospitals, with formal market launches in Latin America set for April 2025.

IMEXHS Limited is an innovative provider of medical imaging software and radiology services operating in 18 countries, including Colombia, the US, and Australia. Founded in 2012, the company offers cloud-based, vendor-neutral, and zero-footprint imaging solutions such as PACS, RIS, CIS, and APLIS, designed to enhance productivity and patient outcomes.

