ImExHS Director Increases Stake with New Shares

ImExHS Limited (AU:IME) has released an update.

ImExHS Limited has disclosed a change in Director Douglas Lingard’s interests, including the acquisition of 16,633 ordinary shares and 27,945 options directly, and 90,909 ordinary shares indirectly. These changes occurred on April 23, 2024, with the direct acquisitions valued at $9,990 and indirect acquisitions at $50,000. The adjustments are part of the company’s long-term incentive plan and a conditional placement approved at the recent AGM.

