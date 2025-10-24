Image Systems AB Maintains Stability Amid Market Challenges in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Image Systems AB ( (SE:IS) ) just unveiled an update.

Image Systems AB reported stable operations in the third quarter of 2025 despite challenges such as weak markets and lower investment appetite. The company experienced a decline in order intake but maintained a strong order backlog and improved gross margins. RemaSawco achieved good profitability despite a drop in net sales, while Motion Analysis saw growth in its order backlog for subscription services. The company continues to invest in AI-driven product development and local sales capabilities to strengthen long-term competitiveness and increase recurring revenue.

More about Image Systems AB

Image Systems AB operates in the technology industry, focusing on advanced image processing solutions. The company is divided into two main business units: RemaSawco, which serves the wood processing industry, and Motion Analysis, which caters to the defense and automotive sectors with advanced analysis solutions.

