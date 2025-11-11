Image Scan Holdings Secures Major Southeast Asian Contract

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Image Scan Holdings ( (GB:IGE) ) has issued an update.

Image Scan Holdings PLC has secured a significant new contract from a Southeast Asian customer valued at nearly £0.5 million for its ThreatScan portable X-ray systems, marking a repeat order from a long-standing client. This contract enhances the company’s order book, which was at £4.7 million as of September 2025, and underscores its strong market presence in Southeast Asia. The deal is expected to bolster revenue visibility for FY26 and reflects sustained demand for Image Scan’s security and defense solutions, following a profitable second half in the previous financial year.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IGE) stock is a Hold with a £1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Image Scan Holdings stock, see the GB:IGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IGE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial stability and improved profitability, but is weighed down by technical indicators showing bearish trends and valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio. Addressing cash flow issues and reversing revenue decline are critical for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IGE stock, click here.

More about Image Scan Holdings

Image Scan Holdings PLC is a specialist provider of X-ray screening systems, primarily for security and counter-terrorism applications. The company manufactures portable X-ray systems and has recently launched a cabinet X-ray machine, while also updating its Axis range of checkpoint X-ray systems. Additionally, Image Scan has developed industrial X-ray inspection systems for automotive emissions control, particularly for quality control inspection of catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters. Their products are marketed globally through a network of international partners.

Average Trading Volume: 244,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.92M

See more data about IGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue